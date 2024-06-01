Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

    Bengaluru braces for heavy rainfall over the next five days as the monsoon advances into Karnataka. IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas. The early arrival of the monsoon prompts precautions. Current showers catch residents off guard, disrupting daily life across various parts of the city.

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Bengaluru is set to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days, starting today. The monsoon, which has already entered Kerala, is expected to move into Karnataka shortly, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat.

    Currently, surface vorticity is observed in the southeastern part of the Arabian Sea, contributing to the monsoon's progression. As a result, the weather department has issued an alert for Dakshina Kannada, North Interior Karnataka, and coastal areas, predicting significant rainfall and potential thunderstorms with lightning.

    Bengaluru roads to become pothole-free by June 4: BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

    IMD officials have noted that this year's monsoon is arriving 15 days earlier compared to last year, when it entered on June 15. The early arrival has prompted weather authorities to issue warnings and prepare residents for the upcoming weather conditions.

    Residents of Bengaluru should brace for consistent rainfall over the coming days. The weather department forecasts good rainfall this season, a positive sign for farmers and water reservoirs. The city can expect rain with occasional thunder and lightning, making it essential for citizens to take necessary precautions.

    Bengaluru: IMD forecasts 3-day break from monsoon, South India to remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal

    Bengaluru showers today: 

    The rainfall has made an unexpected entrance, interrupting the weekend festivities in Bengaluru. The Silicon City is experiencing rainfall after a hiatus of about 15 days, catching residents off guard. Various areas of the city, including Seshadripuram, Sivananda Circle, Vijayanagar, Shivajinagar, Malleswaram, Vasantnagar, Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Yesvanthpur, Rajaji Nagar, Koramangala, M.G Road, and Cubbon Park, are witnessing showers, disrupting the routine of pedestrians and motorists alike.

    As the rain pours down, pedestrians and commuters are facing challenges navigating the waterlogged streets. The sudden downpour has led to scattered crowds as people seek shelter from the unexpected weather, highlighting the unpredictability of Bengaluru’s climate during the monsoon season.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings' vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings'

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation? vkp

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings' vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings'

    Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5 gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5

    Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs gcw

    Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs

    Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery RBA

    Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death osf

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon