Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed 18 districts in Karnataka, claiming six lives due to lightning and floods. A boy was swept away near Bengaluru, and several others were injured as trees fell and vehicles got stuck in waterlogged areas.

Bengaluru: Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed over 18 districts across Karnataka on Tuesday, including Bengaluru, Kodagu, the coastal regions, and Malnad. The intense downpour resulted in six deaths due to lightning strikes, while several others sustained injuries.

Among the fatalities, two were reported in Raichur district, and one each in Dharwad, Ballari, and Kalaburagi. In a tragic incident near Bengaluru, a young boy was swept away by the swollen Arkavathi River on the outskirts of Ramanagara.

Mohammad Saif (9), a resident of Lakkasandra in Bengaluru, had visited a dargah near the Arkavathi River at Hallimala when he accidentally slipped and was swept away while playing in the water.

In Kalaburagi district, 70-year-old farmer Nabilaal Chowdhary was struck by lightning while working in his field in Karajagi village, Afzalpur taluk. Similarly, 16-year-old Hanumagowda Nayak died in Bhogi Ramanagudda village, Arakere taluk, Raichur district, while grazing sheep.

Yellamma (42), from Lingadahalli in Devadurga taluk, was struck by lightning while speaking on her mobile phone after completing farm work.

Mailarappa (18), from Hirenerthy in Dharwad's Kundgol taluk, died after being hit by lightning while working in a field. In Ballari district’s Devalapura, 23-year-old Kuri Karibasappa lost his life while grazing sheep.

Five others sustained injuries in weather-related incidents.

In Raichur district, a Hatti-Kavitala transport bus got stuck in an overflowing stream near Anwari in Lingsugur taluk, causing inconvenience to passengers. The vehicle was later pulled out with the help of a JCB machine.

In Chikkamagaluru’s Charmadi Ghat, a large tree fell on a mini-bus and a two-wheeler near Sunkasale. The biker was injured, and the front portion of the minibus was damaged.

Heavy rainfall in Udupi district led to waterlogging at Syndicate Circle in Manipal, where rainwater flowed like a canal along the national highway. Several two-wheelers toppled, and traffic was temporarily disrupted. Videos of the flooding quickly went viral on social media.

Rainfall was also reported in Mandya, Dharwad, Chikodi, and various other parts of the state.