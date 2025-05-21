Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Bengaluru is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Cloudy skies for most of the day. There is a possibility of thunderstorms especially in the evening.