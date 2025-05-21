Karnataka Weather, May 21: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue as monsoon nears
Karnataka Weather, May 21: Karnataka braces for rain showers and thunderstorms. Major cities will experience cloudy skies.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Karnataka Weather, May 21: Sudden rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening across various cities. Humidity levels remain high, and temperatures will be moderate to warm. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Bengaluru is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Cloudy skies for most of the day. There is a possibility of thunderstorms especially in the evening.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 28°C
The weather in Hubli-Dharwad will remain mostly cloudy Rain showers are expected in the afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Mangaluru will see significant cloud cover throughout the day. Residents can expect rain, especially in the afternoon and evening, possibly accompanied by lightning and thunder.