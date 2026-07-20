Thousands of mourners gathered from midnight despite heavy rain to pay their final respects to Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, as her mortal remains reached the family residence in Holenarasipur after a 16-hour journey.

Karnataka, particularly Hassan district, is in deep mourning following the passing of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Her mortal remains reached the family's residence in Holenarasipur late on Sunday night after a long journey from Bengaluru. Despite the heavy rain and the late hour, hundreds of people gathered outside the residence, patiently waiting for an opportunity to pay their final respects to the matriarch of the Gowda family.

Heavy Rain Fails to Deter Mourners

As Chennamma's mortal remains arrived at the residence, heavy rain lashed the area. However, the downpour did little to deter the mourners, many of whom had been waiting since midnight. Braving the rain, they remained determined to catch one final glimpse of her before the last rites.

Brief Argument Over Entry Amid Rain

As the rain intensified, some mourners attempted to enter the premises through the exit gate instead of the designated entrance. Police personnel stationed at the venue stopped them and directed everyone to use the main entrance to ensure orderly movement.

The restriction led to a brief argument, with several people pleading to be allowed in through the exit gate, saying it was difficult to continue standing in the heavy rain. However, the police maintained that allowing entry through the exit gate would disrupt crowd management and requested everyone to cooperate by using the designated entrance.

Family Performs Puja Before Public Viewing

Before the public was allowed to pay their respects, members of Chennamma's family performed traditional puja rituals at the residence of HD Revanna in Holenarasipur.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who accompanied his mother's mortal remains from Bengaluru, joined other family members in offering prayers. Following the rituals, Chennamma's mortal remains were placed for public viewing.

Mortal Remains Reach Holenarasipur After 16-Hour Journey

The journey carrying Chennamma's mortal remains from Bengaluru to Holenarasipur took nearly 16 hours. Along the route, large numbers of people lined both sides of the roads to pay their last respects. The vehicle halted at several places to allow mourners to offer a final tribute.

The public has been allowed to pay their respects at HD Revanna's residence until 12 noon on Monday.