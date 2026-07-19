Chennamma, wife of former PM HD Deve Gowda, passed away on July 18 after a prolonged illness. The Karnataka government accorded full State Honours for her last rites. Political leaders, including PM Modi, mourned her demise and paid tributes.

The Karnataka government on Sunday accorded full State Honours to the late Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, during her last rites in Bengaluru. Chennamma passed away due to illness on July 18. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the state government decided to conduct her last rites with full State Honours.

"Smt. Chennamma, wife of the Honourable former Prime Minister Shri H.D. Deve Gowda, passed away on 18.07.2026. The Government expresses its deepest condolences on her demise. In honour of the deceased, it is ordered that the funeral rites be performed with full State Honours," an official order said.

Tributes Pour In For Chennamma

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily expressed grief over her demise and extended condolences to the Deve Gowda family. "It is quite sad that our former Prime Minister's wife, Chennamma, expired, and it is a big loss to the family. She has been a great inspiration to the family... The entire family has lost a mother," Moily told ANI.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Chennamma were taken for the last rites. Leaders across the political spectrum on Sunday paid tributes to Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, remembering her as the pillar of strength behind the Gowda family following her demise after a prolonged illness.

BJP MP K Sudhakar expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said Chennamma played a crucial role in supporting Deve Gowda throughout his political journey. "It is a tragic and unfortunate incident that has taken place in Deve Gowda's family. They went through several ups and downs, but despite that, she stood like a pillar of strength, ensuring that their children were taken care of and received a good education. Deve Gowda is one of those politicians who devoted all of his time to politics. In his absence, his wife Chennamma played a pivotal role in taking care of the family," Sudhakar told ANI.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy also condoled her demise and described her as a role model. "She was the wife of our former Prime Minister. She passed away because of a long illness. She is a role model to others," Reddy said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state Home Minister Priyank Kharge visited HD Deve Gowda's residence to pay their last respects to Chennamma and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy paid an emotional tribute to his mother, recalling her simplicity and unwavering support for the family and his father's political career. "My mother was a very simple woman. She supported my father in his political career. Because of my mother's sacrifice, father reached the country's number one position. Even when my father became the Prime Minister, my mother's life was very simple. She was suffering health problems for the last one year. Four-five days back, due to the seriousness of her condition, we admitted her to the hospital. Doctors tried to save her, but ultimately God has to take the decision... Until tomorrow afternoon, we will keep her mortal remains here in Bengaluru. Then we will take her to her village. On Monday, cremation will be done," Kumaraswamy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to convey his condolences. "Deeply pained by the passing of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. She was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his entire family," the Prime Minister posted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Chennamma as the "quiet strength" of the Gowda family, while former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remembered her as a pillar of courage who stood firmly beside Deve Gowda throughout his political journey. (ANI)