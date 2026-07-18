Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy paid a tearful tribute to his mother Chennamma, wife of former PM HD Deve Gowda, who passed away in Bengaluru. He remembered her simple life and unwavering support. PM Modi and other political leaders offered condolences.

Kumaraswamy's Emotional Tribute

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday paid emotional tribute to his mother Chennamma, who passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy struggled to hold back tears as he recalled his mother's unwavering support for the family and his father throughout his political career. "My mother was a very simple woman. She supported my father in his political career. Because of my mother's sacrifice, father reached the country's number one position. Even when my father became the Prime Minister, my mother's life was very simple. She was suffering health problems for the last one year. Four-five days back, due to the seriousness of her condition, we admitted her to the hospital. Doctors tried to save her, but ultimately God has to take the decision... Until tomorrow afternoon, we will keep her mortal remains here in Bengaluru. Then we will take her to her village. On Monday, cremation will be done," Kumaraswamy said.

Leaders Extend Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to convey his condolences on the demise of Gowda's wife, Chennamma. "Deeply pained by the passing of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. She was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his entire family," the Prime Minister posted. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Chennamma as the "quiet strength" of the Gowda family, while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remembered her as a pillar of courage who stood firmly beside Deve Gowda throughout his political journey. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also expressed condolences, saying Chennamma had been a constant source of strength in Deve Gowda's public life and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. (ANI)