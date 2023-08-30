Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haveri: Fireworks warehouse caught fire burning 4 people alive

    A fire erupted in a fireworks warehouse in Aladakattigram, killing four people and injuring two. The victims were badly burnt and unrecognizable. The fire started due to accidental welding near stored explosives. The fire was brought under control by firefighters after several hours. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the victims and local authorities managed the situation.

    Haveri: Fireworks warehouse caught fire burning 4 people alive
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    A devastating fire broke out in a fireworks warehouse in Aladakattigram on Tuesday, killing four people. There are concerns that two others might still be trapped inside, and the rescue operation is being continued to find them. The victims, identified as Dyamappa Olekar (45), Ramesh Barki (23), and Shivalinga Akki (25), were from Katenahalli village. 

    They were found in a terribly burnt condition, and their bodies were completely unrecognizable. Apart from those who lost their lives, two more people, Wasim Shafi Ahmed and Sheru Kattimani, were injured and are currently in the hospital receiving treatment. The fire brigade and the Police have continued joint operations to search for the others trapped inside the warehouse.

    Reports state that the fire erupted in a warehouse of Bhumika fireworks, owned by Veeresh Satenahalli. The warehouse contained a large supply of fireworks and explosives meant for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. 

    The fire was triggered while welding the warehouse's shutters and gates, accidentally setting off the stored explosives. The explosion occurred around 11 a.m. and the fire brigade staff conducted an immediate operation to rescue the trapped. 

    The situation worsened as the explosives went off, causing flames to spread. Firefighters battled the fire until it was finally controlled by 5 p.m. Following this, a recovery operation was carried out, resulting in the discovery of the burnt remains of the four victims. The authorities still suspect that two might still be remaining inside the warehouse.

    In response to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was informed quickly and he ordered the district in-charge minister Shivaraja Tangadagi to visit the place. CM has also announced Rs. 5 lakh to the victims who died in the unfortunate incident. 

    Local legislator Rudrappa Lamani, who is also the Vice President of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, visited the location to assess the situation. He gathered information from officials about the incident. The District Collector and District Superintendent were present and managed the situation.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
