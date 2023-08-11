Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Fire at BBMP head office premises, 10 injured

    The fire originated in the quality control department's office, leading to burn injuries for nearly all employees present at the time. Following the incident, the BBMP commissioner promptly arrived at the scene.

    Fire at BBMP head office premises, staff suffer burn injuries
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    A massive fire erupted within the premises of the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation's headquarters, resulting in over 10 individuals sustaining burn injuries. The fire originated in the quality control department's office, leading to burn injuries for nearly all employees present at the time. Following the incident, the BBMP commissioner promptly arrived at the scene.

    The injured personnel have been admitted to the hospital, with their transportation facilitated via a police vehicle. Among those injured was Chief Engineer Shivakumar. Despite the fire brigade office's close proximity, it took them thirty minutes to reach the location.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
