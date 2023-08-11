Bengaluru: Fire at BBMP head office premises, 10 injured

The fire originated in the quality control department's office, leading to burn injuries for nearly all employees present at the time. Following the incident, the BBMP commissioner promptly arrived at the scene.

A massive fire erupted within the premises of the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation's headquarters, resulting in over 10 individuals sustaining burn injuries. The fire originated in the quality control department's office, leading to burn injuries for nearly all employees present at the time. Following the incident, the BBMP commissioner promptly arrived at the scene.

The injured personnel have been admitted to the hospital, with their transportation facilitated via a police vehicle. Among those injured was Chief Engineer Shivakumar. Despite the fire brigade office's close proximity, it took them thirty minutes to reach the location.

