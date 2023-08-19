Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fire in Udyan Express train at KSR Bengaluru Railway station; No casualties

    A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Udyan Express train at Sangolli Rayan Railway Station. Smoke emerged from two coaches two hours after arrival. No casualties reported. The cause is under investigation, with preliminary reports pointing to a possible short circuit. Firefighters swiftly controlled the fir

    Fire in Udyan Express train at KSR Bengaluru Railway station; No casualties vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    A fire erupted in the Udyan Express train at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (KSR) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 am when smoke began emerging from two coaches of the train. Railway officials stated that the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express caught fire two hours after arriving at its destination station. Firefighting efforts are currently ongoing at KSR Bengaluru station, and there have been no reported casualties thus far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

    Bengaluru: Fire at BBMP head office premises, 10 injured

    The fire in Udyan Express took place after passengers had left the train, approximately two hours after its arrival. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident. Firefighters and experts are on-site, evaluating the situation. The train numbered 11301, had reached KSR Bengaluru Railway station at 5:45 am and was stationed at platform number 3.

    Reports cited South-Western Railway officials as saying there that the fire in Udyan Express occurred after its arrival at the station. The incident took place after passengers had alighted from the train. Swift action brought the fire under control within minutes. Firefighters and experts are present at the scene and they are currently assessing the situation.

    Tamil Nadu: Tragic fire at cracker shop claims 8 lives, leaves 12 injured

    The fire incident at the railway station has led to changes in the schedules of some trains. Fortunately, there were no trains on the adjacent track where Udyan Express was stationed, which prevented a disaster from spreading all over the station. 

    Reportedly, Udyan Express left Mumbai last night and reached Bengaluru at 5:45 am. Railway SP Soumya Lata stated that the train came to a halt around 6:30 am, with the fire breaking out between 7:30 and 7:45 am. Firefighters swiftly arrived and conducted firefighting operations. Two coaches were affected by the fire, and the third coach's condition is being evaluated due to damage to its windows. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest a short circuit.
     

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road vkp

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Young man loses Rs 11 lakh to online scam that promised him SUV 

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh vkp

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Recent Stories

    Fatty fish to Leafy vegetables: 8 superfoods that sharpen kids memory ATG

    Fatty fish to Leafy vegetables: 8 superfoods that sharpen kids memory

    Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari vma

    Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari

    Rain havoc in Himachal Pradesh continues to claim lives, damage worth Rs 10000 crore; IMD issues grim warning

    Rain havoc in Himachal Pradesh claims over 70 lives, damage worth Rs 10000 crore; IMD issues grim warning

    Kashmir to Kauai: 7 places on Earth that feels Heaven

    Kashmir to Kauai: 7 places on Earth that feels Heaven

    Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details vma

    Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon