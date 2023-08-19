Fire in Udyan Express train at KSR Bengaluru Railway station; No casualties

A fire broke out in Bengaluru's Udyan Express train at Sangolli Rayan Railway Station. Smoke emerged from two coaches two hours after arrival. No casualties reported. The cause is under investigation, with preliminary reports pointing to a possible short circuit. Firefighters swiftly controlled the fir

A fire erupted in the Udyan Express train at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (KSR) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 am when smoke began emerging from two coaches of the train. Railway officials stated that the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express caught fire two hours after arriving at its destination station. Firefighting efforts are currently ongoing at KSR Bengaluru station, and there have been no reported casualties thus far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.



The fire in Udyan Express took place after passengers had left the train, approximately two hours after its arrival. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident. Firefighters and experts are on-site, evaluating the situation. The train numbered 11301, had reached KSR Bengaluru Railway station at 5:45 am and was stationed at platform number 3.

Reports cited South-Western Railway officials as saying there that the fire in Udyan Express occurred after its arrival at the station. The incident took place after passengers had alighted from the train. Swift action brought the fire under control within minutes. Firefighters and experts are present at the scene and they are currently assessing the situation.



The fire incident at the railway station has led to changes in the schedules of some trains. Fortunately, there were no trains on the adjacent track where Udyan Express was stationed, which prevented a disaster from spreading all over the station.

Reportedly, Udyan Express left Mumbai last night and reached Bengaluru at 5:45 am. Railway SP Soumya Lata stated that the train came to a halt around 6:30 am, with the fire breaking out between 7:30 and 7:45 am. Firefighters swiftly arrived and conducted firefighting operations. Two coaches were affected by the fire, and the third coach's condition is being evaluated due to damage to its windows. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest a short circuit.

