Students at S B Jabin College in Haveri, Karnataka, allege the college is illegally demanding ₹1,000 each to release exam hall tickets, citing attendance shortages. A viral video has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action by authorities.

An educational institution tasked with shaping students’ futures is now under scrutiny amid serious allegations of financial exploitation in Karnataka. S B Jabin College of K.T.E Society, located in Akki Alur town of Hanagal taluk in Haveri district, is accused of illegally demanding money from students in exchange for exam hall tickets. The controversy has sparked outrage among students, parents, and the local community, raising serious questions about transparency and ethics within the college administration.

The Pretext of Attendance Shortage

With degree examinations approaching, the process of distributing hall tickets has commenced. However, the college principal, Basavaraj Myagalamani, and staff are reportedly citing a technical reason of “attendance shortage.” Students allege that they are being pressured to pay ₹1,000 each to rectify this shortage and obtain their hall tickets, a claim that has drawn sharp criticism from parents and the wider community.

Scam Exposed in Video

Although hall tickets have already been officially issued by Haveri University, college staff are reportedly insisting on payments. Students secretly recorded a video on their mobile phones showing a staff member demanding money. The video has since gone viral on social media, intensifying public outrage and prompting calls for an immediate investigation into the college administration.

Staff Evades Responsibility

When questioned about the payment demand, staff allegedly gave evasive answers, stating, “We can't do anything, go ask our management.”

Such practices of extorting money from students, many of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, have severely undermined the credibility of the institution and the broader education system.

Students and parents are now urging the Department of Higher Education and Haveri University officials to intervene immediately and take strict action against the college administration, ensuring justice and safeguarding the integrity of the education sector in Karnataka.