Maharashtra BCom student paraglides to avoid traffic, reach exam hall on time: '15 km in 5 minutes' (WATCH)

A BCom student from Maharashtra, who was running late for his exam, decided to take an unconventional route by paragliding to his college to beat the traffic. Amidst the breathtaking cliffs of Harrison's Folly - just 5 km from Panchgani - 19-year-old Samarth Mahangade was busy at his roadside stall.

His phone rang. "Samarth, where are you? The exam’s already starting!" His friends' frantic words hit him. His Natural Dissolution Management paper—his first-semester university exam—was happening right now and his hall ticket hadn’t been updated.

Panic surged. His exam center was in Pasarni village, 15 km away, past the winding and sluggish traffic of Pasarni Ghat. Thirty minutes to get there? Impossible. He needed a miracle. And then, inspiration struck—the sky.

Paragliding instructor Govind Yewale was preparing adventure flights. Without a second thought, Samarth went to him. "Bhau, I need your help! I have an exam in 10 minutes. Can you take me down there?"

"An exam? And you forgot the date?” Yewale said. He shook his head. But then, he saw the desperation in Samarth’s eyes.

A brief moment of hesitation—then a sharp nod. "Strap in," Yewale ordered. "Hold on tight."

Samarth was secured into the harness. With a running start, they leaped off the cliff.

The paraglider sliced through the sky, covering the distance in just five minutes. Meanwhile, a friend, realizing Samarth lacked his exam essentials, dashed to his home to retrieve his hall ticket, writing pad, and pens.

As the glider descended toward the school grounds, the pilot skillfully navigated the landing. The moment his feet touched solid ground, Samarth unbuckled mid-stride and bolted toward the exam hall.

With seconds to spare, he burst through the doors just as the question papers were being handed out. The invigilators exchanged glances. A nod of approval. He was in.

Later, catching his breath, Samarth reflected on the morning’s whirlwind of events. “I work to support my family, but my education is just as important,” he said.

Satara SP Samir Shaikh confirmed that traffic congestion along Pasarni Ghat was typical but not particularly severe that day.

