A Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide just hours after being reprimanded by her teachers for using artificial intelligence on her mobile phone during a pre-board examination in Greater Noida West. The incident occurred on December 23, when the 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped from her family’s eighth-floor apartment. Her father lodged a police complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against the private school, accusing its staff and management of abetment to suicide.

According to the complaint, the student was pulled up on December 22 after she was found carrying a mobile phone into the examination hall. The invigilator reportedly confiscated the device and informed the class teacher, following which the student was taken to the principal.

The father alleged that his daughter had “unknowingly” brought her phone to school and was shaken after being scolded and humiliated by teachers. He claimed that even after he was summoned to the school and arrived shortly thereafter, the reprimand continued in an aggressive and insulting manner.

He further alleged that teachers labelled him “careless” in front of his daughter and that the harsh words used against the student had a psychological impact on her. The father named the class teacher Poonam Dubey, another teacher Taapas, and the school management in his complaint, accusing them of pushing his daughter towards taking an extreme step.

He also stated that the incident has traumatised his other two daughters, who study at the same school and are now fearful of returning.

Police said they are currently examining the allegations before deciding on registering an FIR.

School denies accusations

The school, however, has denied all accusations. Speaking to The Times of India, the principal said that the student was not harassed and that the institution followed established CBSE guidelines.

"The girl was found with a mobile phone during the pre-board examinations. When the invigilator checked the device, it appeared that she had been using AI to get answers. The phone was confiscated, and she was brought to the examination head, who then brought her to me," the principal said.

She added that the student was merely informed about the consequences prescribed by the board. "That is the rule, and the child was only told about the consequences," she said.

According to the principal, the student’s parents were informed immediately and reached the school within 10 to 15 minutes, as they lived nearby. She said the interaction took place at the reception area and was brief, reiterating that no harassment occurred and that standard CBSE protocol was followed.