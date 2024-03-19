Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Complaints were filed against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for leading chants of Hanuman Chalisa and religious slogans in Nagarpete. Residents protested against what they perceived as religious exploitation in electoral campaigning. This raised concerns of violating the Election Commission's code of conduct, prompting demands for accountability. BJP claims the chanting was a non-political expression of faith.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    Complaints were lodged against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal team submitting grievances to both the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission. Tensions flared in Nagarpete as BJP workers staged a protest, including Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravisubramanya. The uproar stemmed from an incident on March 18, 2024, where Surya and his followers congregated in front of a local shop, leading chants of Hanuman Chalisa and religious slogans.

    Reports indicate that the visit, marked by the chanting of religious hymns, triggered protests among Nagartpete residents, who voiced their discontent over what they perceived as a manipulative use of religion in electoral campaigning. The incident has raised alarms regarding potential violations of the Election Commission's code of conduct, which expressly prohibits actions that incite communal, caste, or religious tensions during elections.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    By directives from the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Election Commission, any efforts aimed at polarizing communities for electoral gain are deemed illegal. Consequently, demands for strict action against Tejasvi Surya and other implicated BJP leaders have intensified, with calls for immediate accountability. 

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    The Bengaluru police detained Member of Parliament (MP) Shobha Karandlaje and MP Tejasvi Surya as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers rallied in outrage over the assault of a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa. The incident, which occurred near the Halasuru Gate Police Station, has sparked fervent protests and calls for justice. A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. Amid the chaos, Mukesh, the shop owner targeted in the assault, was also implicated in the rally, resulting in his arrest.

    Background:

    The uproar unfolded following an altercation between Mukesh, owner of a mobile shop, and a group of men who allegedly objected to the playing of Hanuman Chalisa during a namaz, near his shop. According to eyewitnesses, tensions escalated when Mukesh resisted the demands of the young men, prompting them to forcibly remove him from his shop and subject him to physical assault.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments vkp

    BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses RBA

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023 anr

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon