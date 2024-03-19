Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Complaints were filed against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for leading chants of Hanuman Chalisa and religious slogans in Nagarpete. Residents protested against what they perceived as religious exploitation in electoral campaigning. This raised concerns of violating the Election Commission's code of conduct, prompting demands for accountability. BJP claims the chanting was a non-political expression of faith.

Complaints were lodged against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal team submitting grievances to both the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission. Tensions flared in Nagarpete as BJP workers staged a protest, including Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravisubramanya. The uproar stemmed from an incident on March 18, 2024, where Surya and his followers congregated in front of a local shop, leading chants of Hanuman Chalisa and religious slogans.

Reports indicate that the visit, marked by the chanting of religious hymns, triggered protests among Nagartpete residents, who voiced their discontent over what they perceived as a manipulative use of religion in electoral campaigning. The incident has raised alarms regarding potential violations of the Election Commission's code of conduct, which expressly prohibits actions that incite communal, caste, or religious tensions during elections.



Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

By directives from the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Election Commission, any efforts aimed at polarizing communities for electoral gain are deemed illegal. Consequently, demands for strict action against Tejasvi Surya and other implicated BJP leaders have intensified, with calls for immediate accountability.



Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

The Bengaluru police detained Member of Parliament (MP) Shobha Karandlaje and MP Tejasvi Surya as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers rallied in outrage over the assault of a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa. The incident, which occurred near the Halasuru Gate Police Station, has sparked fervent protests and calls for justice. A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. Amid the chaos, Mukesh, the shop owner targeted in the assault, was also implicated in the rally, resulting in his arrest.

Background:

The uproar unfolded following an altercation between Mukesh, owner of a mobile shop, and a group of men who allegedly objected to the playing of Hanuman Chalisa during a namaz, near his shop. According to eyewitnesses, tensions escalated when Mukesh resisted the demands of the young men, prompting them to forcibly remove him from his shop and subject him to physical assault.