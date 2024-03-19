Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    Bengaluru police detained MP Shobha Karandlaje amid protests over the assault of a shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa during a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials. The incident near Halasur Gate Police Station led to the arrest of both the shop owner, Mukesh, and several foreign youths involved in the assault.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Bengaluru police detained Member of Parliament (MP) Shobha Karandlaje and MP Tejasvi Surya as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers rallied in outrage over the assault of a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa. The incident, which occurred near the Halasuru Gate Police Station, has sparked fervent protests and calls for justice.

    A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. Amid the chaos, Mukesh, the shop owner targeted in the assault, was also implicated in the rally, resulting in his arrest.

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    Background:

    The uproar unfolded following an altercation between Mukesh, owner of a mobile shop, and a group of men who allegedly objected to the playing of Hanuman Chalisa during a namaz, near his shop. According to eyewitnesses, tensions escalated when Mukesh resisted the demands of the young men, prompting them to forcibly remove him from his shop and subject him to physical assault.

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    Halasuru Gate Police Station swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, scrutinising CCTV footage from the scene and apprehending several young men believed to be involved in the assault. The assault, which occurred on a Sunday evening in Siddanna Galli, Nagarpete, has reignited debates. However, the aftermath of the incident took a political turn when BJP workers mobilized in protest, demanding justice for Mukesh and denouncing what they perceived as an attack on Hindu sentiments. As tensions mounted, BJP leader Suresh Kumar, who had joined the rally.

    Amidst the chaos, MP Shobha Karandlaje and MP Tejasvi Surya's detention by the police further fueled the outcry, with party supporters condemning the actions of the authorities and calling for immediate release. 

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments vkp

    BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses RBA

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023 anr

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon