Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

The Halasuru Gate Police in Bengaluru have apprehended five individuals in connection with the recent assault on a shopkeeper in Nagarpeth, Bengaluru. The incident, which allegedly erupted over the playing of Hanuman Chalisa in the mobile shop, resulted in a brutal attack on the owner, Mukesh, by a gang.

Following the interrogation of two suspects, the authorities moved swiftly, detaining three more individuals believed to be linked to the assault. Among the arrested are Suleman, Shanawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun, all suspected to have played a role in the attack on Mukesh.



According to sources, the assault stemmed from an alleged altercation over the placement of a Hanuman Chalisa in Mukesh's mobile shop. The disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving Mukesh battered and injured.

Speaking on the matter, Inspector Rajesh Kumar of the Halasur Gate Police assured residents that the authorities are diligently probing the incident to ensure justice is served. He urged anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation process. The swift action taken by the Halasur Gate Police has led to the apprehension of all five accused individuals involved in the case.