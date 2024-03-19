Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    Halasuru Gate Police in Bengaluru apprehended five individuals for assaulting a shopkeeper in Nagarpeth over a dispute involving the playing of Hanuman Chalisa. The attack on Mukesh resulted in injuries. Inspector Rajesh Kumar assured thorough investigation. All suspects, including Suleman, Shanawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun, have been detained.

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    The Halasuru Gate Police in Bengaluru have apprehended five individuals in connection with the recent assault on a shopkeeper in Nagarpeth, Bengaluru. The incident, which allegedly erupted over the playing of Hanuman Chalisa in the mobile shop, resulted in a brutal attack on the owner, Mukesh, by a gang.

    Following the interrogation of two suspects, the authorities moved swiftly, detaining three more individuals believed to be linked to the assault. Among the arrested are Suleman, Shanawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun, all suspected to have played a role in the attack on Mukesh.

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    According to sources, the assault stemmed from an alleged altercation over the placement of a Hanuman Chalisa in Mukesh's mobile shop. The disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving Mukesh battered and injured.

     Speaking on the matter, Inspector Rajesh Kumar of the Halasur Gate Police assured residents that the authorities are diligently probing the incident to ensure justice is served. He urged anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation process. The swift action taken by the Halasur Gate Police has led to the apprehension of all five accused individuals involved in the case. 

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments vkp

    BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans

    Karnataka: Naxals appear in Coorg ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 vkp

    Karnataka: Naxals appear in Coorg ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral

    India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi AJR

    'India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 March 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 March 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    'She is fighting for her life': Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister shares more details rkn

    'She is fighting for her life': Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister shares more details

    IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments vkp

    BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon