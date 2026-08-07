A Bengaluru resident's viral social media post detailed his annual expenses of Rs 12 lakh, sparking a debate on the city's rising cost of living. His transparent breakdown, including rent, food, and utilities, resonated with many professionals.

A Bengaluru resident's candid breakdown of his annual expenses has struck a chord with social media users, reigniting conversations about the city's rising cost of living. The man revealed that he spent nearly Rs 12 lakh over the course of a year, offering a detailed account of where his money went and prompting many to compare it with their own budgets.

In a post shared online, Harsh Agarwal on his Instagram page “unfiltered_bachelord”, listed his major expenses, including rent, food, fuel, utilities and other day-to-day costs. The transparent financial snapshot quickly gained traction, with many users applauding his honesty while others debated whether such spending is now the norm for professionals living in India's tech capital.

Sharing his experience, he wrote: "I spent Rs 12 lakh living in Bangalore."

Check the viral video here:

He then broke down the expenditure across different categories, highlighting how housing remained one of his biggest expenses, followed by groceries, dining out, transportation and other recurring monthly costs. The post resonated with many young professionals who said the figures reflected the financial realities of living in a metropolitan city.

Also Read: Bengaluru Rent Shock: Founder Claims Landlady Raised Rent By 50% Before Asking Him To Leave

The viral post sparked a lively discussion on social media. While some users argued that the total was reasonable given Bengaluru's rising rents and lifestyle costs, others felt the amount could be significantly reduced with better budgeting or different housing choices.

One user commented: "Bangalore is becoming unaffordable for many."

Another wrote: "The rent alone is enough to shock anyone."

Several others pointed out that lifestyle choices, preferred neighbourhoods and commuting habits can significantly influence annual expenses. Some users shared their own spending figures, comparing costs across cities such as Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

The discussion also highlighted the growing concern over inflation and the financial pressures faced by urban professionals. With housing costs, fuel prices and dining expenses continuing to rise, many said managing monthly budgets has become increasingly challenging.

As the post continues to gain attention online, it has become more than just a personal expense diary. It has evolved into a broader conversation about affordability, financial planning and the true cost of living in one of India's fastest-growing metropolitan cities, encouraging others to track and evaluate their own spending habits.

Also Read: 'We Won't Use It Much, Rs 200 Off Electricity Bill': Bengaluru Landlord's Wi-Fi Proposal Leaves Internet Stunned