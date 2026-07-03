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Gangavathi: 16-Member European Tourist Group Visits Anegondi Heritage Sites, Hampi Monuments
A 16-member European tourist group visited Anegondi in Gangavathi, exploring key heritage sites including Anjanadri Hill, Huchchappayyana Mutt, Gagan Mahal and Hampi monuments. The visitors were briefed by archaeological officials.
European Tourist Group Visits Anegondi Heritage Sites
A 16-member tourist group from Europe visited the taluk’s famous historical sites of Anjanadri, Huchchappayyana Mutt and Gagan Mahal in Anegondi on Thursday.
The visitors explored the region’s historical and cultural landmarks as part of their itinerary.
Visit to historical sites
The group of tourists, who arrived from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a European country, were briefed by Dr Shejaswara, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeological Museums and Heritage, during their visit to various historical sites.
The briefing covered the historical significance and cultural importance of the monuments they visited.
Tourists Explore Anjanadri Hill and Vijayanagara Heritage Sites
The tourists who climbed Anjanadri Hill not only enjoyed the scenic natural surroundings but also appreciated the banks of the Tungabhadra River.
They later visited Gagan Mahal, where they viewed paintings from the Vijayanagara Empire.
Earlier, they had explored several prominent historical sites, including Hampi, Kamalapur and the Vijaya Vitthala Temple.
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