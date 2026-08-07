During an auto ride in Bengaluru, a passenger asked the driver to stop for ice cream and returned with a sweet surprise for him too. This simple act of kindness was captured in a video that subsequently went viral on social media. The heartwarming interaction is being celebrated for highlighting the small, positive gestures in everyday life.

It began with a passenger's simple request during an auto-rickshaw ride in Bengaluru: could the driver stop near an ice cream shop? The passenger went outside to satisfy her ice cream yearning, and the driver gladly complied, stopping over without complaining. But when she came back, she had more than one piece of ice cream.

She had also purchased one for the driver. At first, the driver grinned and turned down the offer, asking her to have fun on her own. However, the passenger gently persisted, telling him that she had purchased one specifically for him and that he should at least try it since it was excellent.

The driver accepted with a silent "thank you."

The passenger's Instagram clip went popular on social media, particularly after X user Lakshay Mehta reposted it.

In retrospect, the woman stated that although the desire had been hers, the driver had shown kindness. "Meri craving thi lekin kindness gaadi rokne ki unki thi. Ice cream toh dono ki banti thi (I wanted the ice cream, but he was kind enough to stop the vehicle. The ice cream belonged to both of us)," she said in the text overlay.

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The brief conversation has thrilled social media users by bringing attention to a sometimes disregarded facet of daily life: the simple gestures that provide a little warmth to shared public areas.

Although drivers who go above and above to fulfilll requests are often appreciated by passengers, such actions are rarely recognised in similarly considerate ways.