Hampi tourism gets an eco-friendly boost as authorities introduce reverse vending machines at key locations. Tourists can deposit used plastic bottles and receive ₹1 as a reward. The initiative by Hampi authorities and ASI aims to reduce plastic waste and make the UNESCO heritage site cleaner.

Tourists visiting the world-famous heritage site of Hampi will soon have an incentive to dispose of plastic bottles responsibly. Authorities have introduced special plastic crushing machines at key locations across Hampi, where visitors can deposit used plastic bottles and receive a ₹1 coin as a reward.

The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and promote environmentally responsible tourism. The project is a joint effort by the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to encourage visitors to keep the historic site clean and free from plastic waste.

A Step Towards A Plastic-Free Hampi

Hampi attracts thousands of tourists from India and abroad every day. However, the increasing use and improper disposal of plastic bottles have created a major waste management challenge for authorities and cleaning staff.

As part of the ‘Clean Hampi, Beautiful Hampi’ campaign, these new machines are expected to help reduce plastic waste and encourage tourists to take greater responsibility for protecting the heritage site.

Reverse Vending Machines Installed At Key Locations

The plastic crushing machines, also known as reverse vending machines, are being installed at several high-footfall areas across Hampi.

Around seven to eight important tourist locations have been identified for the installation, including Virupaksheshwara Temple, the main parking area, Gejjala Mantapa, Queen’s Bath, Kadalekalu Ganesha and Mahanavami Dibba.

A company specialising in plastic recycling has been entrusted with installing and managing the machines.

Scheme To Begin Within 10 To 15 Days

Speaking about the initiative, K Ramakrishna Reddy, Archaeological Superintendent of ASI’s Hampi Circle, said that maintaining the cleanliness and sanctity of Hampi is a shared responsibility.

"Keeping Hampi clean and sacred is everyone's responsibility. Plastic bottles thrown around are a big threat to the environment. To address this issue, we are installing these reverse vending machines in parking areas," he said.

He added that the scheme is expected to be officially launched within the next 10 to 15 days.

The initiative is expected to encourage tourists to adopt eco-friendly practices while helping authorities preserve the beauty and heritage value of one of India's most iconic historical destinations.