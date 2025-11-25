Karnataka IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two relatives died in a tragic car accident near Kalaburagi. The Innova overturned while travelling from Ramadurga, leaving one passenger critically injured and the community in shock.

A tragic road accident claimed the life of IAS officer and BESCOM MD Mahantesh Bilagi near Jewargi on Monday. Bilagi, along with his relatives, was travelling from Ramadurga to Kalaburagi to attend a wedding scheduled for 26 November. The Innova car, carrying four people, lost control, overturned, and resulted in a devastating accident. Two of his relatives died on the spot, while Bilagi, severely injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi but could not be saved. One other passenger remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment. The incident has left the local administration and community in Karnataka in shock.

Dignitaries Rush to Private Hospital in Kalaburagi

Following the accident, locals and passersby immediately pulled all four individuals from the mangled vehicle. Mahantesh Bilagi was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. On receiving the news, Kalaburagi District Collector Fouzia Taranum, SP Adduru Srinivasulu, and Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa SD rushed to the hospital to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Relatives Also Lose Lives in the Tragic Incident

Mahantesh Bilagi’s relatives, Shankar Bilagi and Iranna Bilagi, were travelling with him in the Innova car. Three people, including Mahantesh Bilagi and his relatives, lost their lives in the accident. The fourth passenger’s condition remains serious, with treatment ongoing at Mannur Hospital in Kalaburagi. The group was en route to attend a wedding when the incident occurred, adding to the tragedy.

Bilagi’s Body Transferred for Post-Mortem

The mortal remains of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi have been transferred from Mannur Hospital to the Kalaburagi Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while local officials and family members mourn the untimely death of the senior officer and his relatives.