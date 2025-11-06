A gang in Anekal robs a house under the pretext of giving a wedding invitation. Residents are warned as thieves use fake invites to steal gold and cash while homeowners are alone.

Anekal: Strangers pretending to be distant relatives or old acquaintances are reportedly targeting residents under the guise of wedding invitations. Claiming politely, “Please come to the wedding, your blessings are the gift, come and bless the new couple,” these fraudsters gain the trust of homeowners. Many people momentarily feel confused, thinking they might have forgotten a connection, but this is exactly when the gang strikes, robbing gold jewellery and cash from unsuspecting homes. A recent incident in Neralur, Anekal taluk, has brought this new technique to light.

Robbery Under The Pretext Of Giving Wedding Invitations

Homeowners in Neralur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have fallen victim to a gang using wedding invitations as a cover to commit theft. The gang specifically targets homes where women are alone, often when husbands are at work. In a recent case, residents Ravikumar and Nagaveni became victims of this cunning method.

The Incident At Ravikumar’s Home

Ravikumar, an employee at a private company, had left for work when the gang arrived at their house with a wedding invitation. A woman from the group entered the home holding the card and requested a glass of water. As Nagaveni went inside to serve water, the male members of the gang barged in.

Tied Up And Robbed

The intruders tied Nagaveni’s hands and feet, locked her inside a room, and held a knife to her. They demanded the keys to the almirah and locker, and upon receiving them, looted 200 grams of gold jewellery and cash. After the robbery, they locked her in the room, bolted the door from outside, and fled the scene.

Neighbours And Police Respond

Nagaveni managed to call a friend to inform them of the incident. Neighbours rushed over and unlocked the door to find her safe. Meanwhile, the gang had already escaped with the valuables. Bengaluru Rural Additional SP Venkatesh Prasanna inspected the spot, and a case has been registered at the Attibele police station.