A Bengaluru wedding video showing a man dressed as Lord Venkateswara blessing the bride and groom has gone viral. The unique moment, resembling a divine appearance, has sparked both amusement and debate online.

Bengaluru: Weddings in India are no longer just about sacred rituals or family gatherings. They have evolved into grand spectacles of creativity and opulence. From lavish destination weddings to cinematic stage setups, couples today are redefining what it means to celebrate love. As the saying goes, “Get married even if you have to take a loan,” and many seem to be taking it quite literally. Each year, the scale of weddings only grows bigger and brighter, with extravagant decorations, gourmet food spreads, dazzling lights, DJs, and themed ceremonies. However, a recent viral video from Bengaluru has taken the concept of grandeur to an entirely new level, featuring none other than “God” himself arriving to bless the newlyweds.

“God” Arrives to Bless the Couple

According to a viral video circulating on social media, a Bengaluru wedding witnessed a rather extraordinary guest — Lord Venkateswara. The clip shows the bride and groom standing on a beautifully decorated stage after completing their Saptapadi and Thali rituals. Smoke effects fill the stage, and amidst the lights and music, a man dressed as Lord Venkateswara walks in gracefully.

Adorned with a glittering crown, heavy gold ornaments, and traditional attire, his divine appearance leaves the audience in awe. The bride and groom immediately kneel before him with folded hands. The man playing Lord Venkateswara then blesses the couple by gently placing flowers on their heads, while the sound of firecrackers fills the air, creating a surreal moment that gives the illusion of the deity himself gracing the wedding.

Internet Flooded with Reactions

The video, which has now gone viral, was shared online with a humorous caption: “We: We want a simple wedding. Parents: A simple wedding with God’s blessings.”

Social media users were quick to react, some amused and others baffled. While many found the concept entertaining and creative, others questioned its appropriateness. Some users criticised the act, asking how a person dressed as God could bless elders or perform divine gestures.

Comments such as “Wearing a costume doesn’t make someone God” and “Who invited God, the bride’s side or the groom’s?” filled the comment sections. Adding to the humour, a few netizens joked, “Lakshmi must have gone to another wedding,” poking fun at the situation.

The Growing Craze for Grand Weddings

This viral moment highlights the growing trend of theatrical and theme-based weddings in India. What once revolved around simple traditions and intimate family gatherings has now become a platform for creativity, social status, and social media attention. From helicopter entries to celebrity-style sangeets, couples are leaving no stone unturned to make their big day memorable, sometimes even bringing the divine to the stage.

As one user aptly commented, “Every wedding seems to be competing with the next. Maybe next time, they’ll invite the entire heaven.”