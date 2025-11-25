Schools in Udupi, Karnataka, under Udupi city, Malpe, and Manipal police limits will remain closed on November 28 due to PM Modi’s visit. The holiday covers Anganwadis, primary and high schools to ensure students’ safety amid route closures.

The district administration in Udupi, Karnataka, has announced a holiday for schools under the jurisdiction of Udupi city, Malpe, and Manipal police stations on November 28. The holiday applies to all Anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in the affected areas. This decision has been taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Udupi on November 28, with the aim of ensuring the safety and security of students and residents. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa has officially issued the order, citing security concerns and the likelihood of traffic disruptions during the Prime Minister’s programme.

Possibility of Disruption to Children’s Commute

In light of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, several routes in Udupi are expected to be closed for security reasons. These closures are likely to disrupt the daily commute of school children. The holiday has been declared to prevent inconvenience and to ensure the safety and security of students while maintaining protocol during the high-profile visit.

PM Modi’s Programme Schedule in Udupi

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, the SPG security team has been deployed in Udupi, implementing strict security measures across the city. On November 28, PM Modi will depart from Delhi at 8 am and land at Mangaluru International Airport. He will then travel to Udupi by helicopter, arriving at approximately 11:45 am.

At 12 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the Udupi Krishna Math for the darshan of Udupi Sri Krishna. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Suvarnateertha Mantapa and the golden covering for Kanakana Kindi. From 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm, the Laksha Kantha Geetha Pathana, a recital of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh participants, will take place, in which PM Modi will also recite ten shlokas from the Gita. After completing the programme, he will depart from Udupi to Mangaluru at 1:45 pm.

Preparations for the Event

In anticipation of PM Modi’s visit, a state-of-the-art German-technology pandal has been set up in Udupi to accommodate the programme. Authorities expect approximately one lakh people to attend the event, highlighting the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city.