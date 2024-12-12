Karnataka police detain teachers over negligence as 4 students drown in Murudeshwar beach during school trip

Karnataka police have detained the principal and six teachers of Morarji Desai Residential School after four students drowned during a school trip to Murudeshwar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the victims' families and emphasized the need for better vigilance during school trips.

The Karnataka police have detained several teachers and the principal of Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar district following a tragic incident in which four students drowned in the sea at Murudeshwar during an educational trip. The authorities have taken action for alleged negligence after the unfortunate incident occurred.

The incident took place yesterday when a group of 46 students, including 19 girls and 27 boys, were on a trip to Murudeshwar. The students were accompanied by six teachers, and the trip was organized through Mono Travels. Four students tragically lost their lives in the accident, with the body of Shravanthi (15) being recovered yesterday, while the bodies of Deeksha, Lavanya, and Vandana were found today. Two other students, Yashoda and Lipika, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and are under observation.



The Murudeshwar police have filed a case against the principal, Sasikala (40), and the six teachers—Sunil R. (33), Chowdappa S. (34), Vishwanath S. (27), Sharadamma C.N. (37), Naresh K. (30)—for their alleged role in the accident. All six teachers were taken into custody for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Government announces Rs 5 lakh for deceased

In the aftermath of this heartbreaking tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock and sadness over the incident. Taking to Twitter, the CM offered his condolences to the grieving families and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased students. He further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district to make arrangements to send the bodies back to their hometowns.



"I pray for the souls of the deceased children to rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved parents. The state government will provide ₹5 lakh each to the families of the four students who lost their lives. Teachers must be more vigilant during school trips, especially when visiting dangerous locations. Children must be closely monitored in such places. I understand the pain of the parents who have lost their children and pray that such tragedies never happen again," Siddaramaiah stated.

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the community, with many questioning the safety measures taken by the school during the trip.

