Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Bengaluru’s Devanahalli toll plaza near Kempegowda International Airport collected Rs 308 crore in the 2023-24 financial year, making it the highest revenue-generating toll plaza in Karnataka. The plaza benefits from its strategic location on NH 44, a major route for airport-bound traffic.

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

The Devanahalli toll plaza, located near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has recorded an impressive revenue of Rs 308 crore in the financial year 2023-24. This was revealed in a response to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the toll collection data for national highways across India. Over the last decade, the toll plaza has accumulated Rs 1,577 crore in total, making it the highest revenue-generating toll plaza in Karnataka.

The previous record for the highest collection was in the 2018-19 financial year when the toll plaza earned Rs 187 crore. The recent jump to Rs 308 crore is attributed to its prime location on NH 44, the main route connecting Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport, which sees significant traffic daily. With millions of passengers travelling to and from the airport, this toll plaza remains a vital point on the road network.

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

In 2023-24, Kempegowda International Airport saw remarkable growth, handling a total of 37.53 million passengers and 439,524 metric tonnes of cargo. This was a major increase from previous years, with the airport serving 32.86 million domestic passengers and 4.67 million international passengers. In comparison, the airport handled 31.91 million passengers in FY23, 16.29 million in FY22, and 10.91 million in FY21.

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

NH 44 is an essential commercial corridor linking Karnataka with neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It plays a crucial role in transporting both goods and passengers. This continuous flow of traffic contributes to the high toll collection at the Devanahalli plaza, making it the top-performing toll plaza in the state.

Additionally, the Kaniminike and Seshagirihalli toll plazas along the Bengaluru-Mysore highway collected Rs 180 crore in user fees during the 2023-24 period. The Kaniminike toll plaza brought in Rs 91 crore, while the Seshagirihalli toll plaza generated Rs 77 crore. The Bengaluru-Mysore highway, now a six-lane expressway, has significantly reduced travel time between the two cities from three hours to about 90 minutes. This improved connectivity has led to a surge in traffic and, in turn, a rise in toll revenue on the route.

