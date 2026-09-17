Gadag's historic Bhishma Lake is facing a water crisis despite the Tungabhadra River having ample water. Motor breakdowns and maintenance issues have severely affected the lift irrigation system, leaving the lake with inadequate water.

Gadag city's historic Bhishma Lake is facing the prospect of running dry even during the monsoon season, raising concerns among residents of the Gadag-Betageri twin cities. The lake has a storage capacity of 0.12 TMC, and an ambitious lift irrigation system was built to pump water from the riverbed and fill it. However, a series of motor breakdowns and inadequate maintenance have severely affected the system's ability to lift and transport water to the lake. Of the 22 motors installed across the riverbed jackwell, Kalakeri jackwell and Churchihal jackwell, only six are currently operational.

Officials of the Karnataka Irrigation Corporation have attributed the situation to a shortage of funds for repairs. With several critical components of the lift system requiring maintenance and replacement, the lack of funds has affected efforts to restore the system to full capacity.

Water Flow Drops Drastically

The project planners installed 22 motors across the riverbed jackwell, Kalakeri jackwell and Churchihal jackwell. However, only six motors are currently functioning, severely affecting the water supply system connecting the river to Bhishma Lake.

The reduced number of operational motors has significantly lowered the quantity of water that can be lifted from the river and transported to the lake.

Motors Run For Just 6 To 7 Hours

The lift system draws water from the riverbed and sends it to the Churchihal lift before transporting it to Bhishma Lake in Gadag. The entire process takes around 12 hours. However, officials are currently operating the motors for only six to seven hours a day.

The pipeline also has a faulty non-return valve system. When the motors are switched off, the pumped water reportedly flows back after four to five hours. This has further affected the efficiency of the system and made it difficult to maintain a steady supply of water to Bhishma Lake.

The lift system uses 3,500 HP motors, which require specialised maintenance. Local mechanics are reportedly unable to carry out the necessary repairs, requiring experts from Pune and Mumbai to be brought in. The previous maintenance contract has expired, while a fresh contract is yet to be finalised.

The department requires crores of rupees to award a new maintenance contract. According to department sources, the process has been delayed due to a shortage of funds.

Locals Raise Concerns Over Falling Water Levels

The falling water level in Bhishma Lake during the monsoon has raised concerns among residents of the Gadag-Betageri twin cities. A full lake helps recharge groundwater and supports water levels in local borewells, making it an important source of groundwater replenishment for the area.

Residents have also questioned why the lake was not filled when the Tungabhadra river recorded a significant inflow in June. At the time, the river reportedly recorded an inflow of around 1 lakh cusecs. The inflow has now dropped to around 1,500 cusecs, reducing the availability of water that can be lifted into the lake.

Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project Executive Engineer Shivamurthy said the local office had already written to senior officials of the corporation regarding the issue. He said some repair works are currently at the tender stage, while others are still at the proposal stage.

Water Available, But Lifting System Fails

The Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project barrage continues to have water, but farmers have raised concerns over the failure to effectively transport it to agricultural areas. The project is facing several infrastructure and maintenance issues, including non-functional lifting motors and damaged canals.

The department is also reportedly facing pending electricity bills running into crores of rupees. The lack of funds has further affected maintenance and repair activities, raising questions about the functioning of the lift irrigation system.

With water available in the river but the infrastructure required to transport it operating below capacity, residents and farmers are questioning why Bhishma Lake and agricultural fields are not receiving adequate water.