A couple searching for a 2BHK rental in Bengaluru's BTM and HSR Layouts is facing severe challenges with misleading online listings and unresponsive brokers. Despite a budget of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, they encounter sudden rent hikes and fake owner ads.

Finding a basic 2BHK in Bengaluru has become a challenging experience for a couple looking to rent a house. What ought to have been a simple procedure of looking through listings and seeing houses has unfortunately included out-of-date ads, unforeseen rent increases, and supposedly unresponsive brokers.

The man and his partner are searching for a semi-furnished 2BHK in BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage, or HSR Layout, according to the Reddit post he made about his experience. They intend to move by the end of September, and their monthly budget is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Explaining why the search has become so difficult, the Reddit user wrote, "My partner and I are a live-in couple looking for a 2BHK semi-furnished flat around BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage, or HSR Layout, with a budget of around Rs 30–35K/month. Ideally, we’re looking to move in by the end of September. And honestly, finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job."

According to him, many properties continue to appear as available on rental platforms even after they have already been rented out. He also claimed that the rent advertised online sometimes changes once prospective tenants make contact.

"Every app seems to have the same problems: flats listed as “available” have already been rented out weeks ago; you call about a Rs 32K flat and suddenly it’s Rs 38–40K + maintenance; “owner” listings somehow turn out to be brokers; brokers stop responding once you ask for the exact location/details; some don’t pick up at all, and a few have shown us a completely different flat after we actually reached the location," he added.

He noted that even once they discover a property that meets their needs, the couple's problems continue. Sometimes, before they can finish the procedure and settle the rental, even appropriate residences are taken.

Internet Reacts

Other Reddit members shared their personal experiences navigating Bengaluru's rental market in response to the post.

One user commented, “Bro, let me say, HSR is the worst. I was in the same boat for almost six months and worked really hard before moving to JP Nagar and getting a great flat! The house is lovely, but the traffic commute is the worst, to be honest. HSR is messed up, dude!”

"I'm on the same boat - don't know how to get out of this rut," another user remarked.

A third user added, “I have the same issue. Someone, please help me.”