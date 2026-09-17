Umanga Kumawat, a Google cloud engineer based in Bengaluru, recently competed in the Miss Universe India pageant, securing a Top 20 spot. Instead of taking a break, she immediately returned to her corporate job.

The glamour of the Miss Universe India stage may have faded, but for Umanga Kumawat, it was straight back to work. Days after competing in the national pageant, the Bengaluru-based tech professional returned to her regular role at Google and gave followers a glimpse of what her life looks like away from the spotlight.

Kumawat represented Madhya Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale held in Jaipur on August 23. She secured a place in the Top 20 among 52 contestants, while Kerala’s Kaziah Liz Mejia won the national title.

Rather than taking an extended break after the competition, Kumawat was soon back at Google’s Bengaluru campus. On September 14, she shared a one-minute “day in my life” video on Instagram, offering followers a look at her routine after the pageant.

The video shows a very different side of her life from the gowns, stage appearances and pageant events associated with the competition. Her day includes a workout, getting ready for work, travelling to the Google campus and settling into her professional routine.

Watch the viral video here:

According to reports, Kumawat works as a cloud engineer at Google, with professional interests spanning cloud technologies, application development and generative AI.

Her workday begins at around 9:30 am. She is seen heading to the office carrying her laptop sleeve, bag and earbuds. The routine also includes lunch, coffee breaks and time working from quieter areas of the office.

The contrast between the pageant stage and an ordinary corporate workday has drawn attention online. Her Instagram video captures the transition from a national beauty competition back to meetings, coding and everyday office life.

Kumawat’s journey has therefore brought together two seemingly different worlds — beauty pageantry and technology. Her return to Google just days after the Miss Universe India finale has particularly caught the attention of social media users, who have been following her unusual career journey from the ramp to the tech workplace.