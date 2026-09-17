Women power took centre stage at the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava in Hosapete as senior women officers, including the DC, SP, ZP CEO, DCF and Tahsildar, came together on one platform during the celebrations in Vijayanagara.

Vijayanagara witnessed a striking display of women-led administration during the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava in Hosapete, as several senior women officers holding key government positions came together on one platform. From law and order to rural development and forest administration, women officers are leading several important departments in the district. Their presence at the celebrations highlighted the growing role of women in key administrative responsibilities.

Officials celebrated the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava with great pomp at the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar District Stadium in Hosapete. District In-charge Minister BS Basavantappa hoisted the national flag and later received the guard of honour during an impressive march-past.

Top Women Officers Share The Stage

Several senior women officers from Vijayanagara district joined the minister during the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kavita S. Mannikeri, Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Jahnavi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Garima Panwar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Anupama and Tahsildar Shruti shared the dais during the event.

These women officers are heading key departments responsible for areas such as law and order, rural development, forests and general administration. Their presence on the same platform offered a notable glimpse of the growing representation of women in important administrative roles across Vijayanagara.

The gathering also attracted attention from those present at the event, with the participation of the senior women officers highlighting their significant responsibilities in the district administration.

Grand March-Past Steals The Show

Police personnel and officials from various government departments presented an impressive march-past at the Hosapete district stadium as part of the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebrations. Minister Basavantappa received the salute from the participating contingents.

Local public representatives, senior government officials and hundreds of citizens attended the celebrations, which featured various events marking Kalyana Karnataka Utsava with enthusiasm.