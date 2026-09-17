On September 18, several areas in northern Bengaluru, including Yelahanka New Town, Kogilu, and MS Palya, will experience a planned power cut due to essential electricity maintenance work. This temporary disruption will impact residential layouts, commercial establishments, and daily services like internet and water pumps.

Bengaluru residents in several parts of Yelahanka and surrounding neighbourhoods may experience a power cut on September 18 as electricity-related work is carried out in the city. The planned interruption is expected to affect multiple residential layouts and localities, making it important for residents to prepare for a temporary disruption in power supply.

The affected areas include several prominent neighbourhoods around Yelahanka New Town, Kogilu and the airport road belt. Residents who work from home, have online classes or depend on electricity-powered equipment may want to charge essential devices and plan their activities around the expected outage.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Full List of Affected Areas

The areas that may face a power interruption include:

Yelahanka New Town

Allalasandra

Shardanagar

Kogilu

BB Road

Bagalur Cross

Venkatalu

Kattigenahalli

Palanahalli

Dwarakanagar

RMZ Galleria

Defence Layout

HMT Layout

BEL 6th Block

Attur Layout

Tirumala Nagar

Akshayanagar

Doddabettahalli

Chikkabettahalli

Adityanagar

MS Palya

Best County

Vijayalakshmi Layout

Sai Nagar 1 and 2

Havyak Nagar and surrounding areas

The long list covers residential layouts, major road stretches and neighbourhoods across the northern part of Bengaluru. People living or working in these locations should keep essential electronic devices charged and make arrangements for activities that require uninterrupted electricity.

Power interruptions can also affect lifts, water pumps, internet equipment, traffic systems and commercial establishments, depending on the duration and exact location of the shutdown.

Residents should also keep in mind that the actual restoration time can depend on the progress of the scheduled work. Supply may be restored earlier than expected or the interruption could be extended if additional maintenance is required.

For those in the affected localities, checking the latest electricity-supply updates before heading into the workday can help avoid inconvenience. Bengaluru has been witnessing planned power interruptions in different parts of the city as maintenance and infrastructure work continues.

With Yelahanka New Town, Kogilu, Allalasandra, Attur Layout, MS Palya and several other areas on the list, residents are advised to plan ahead for the September 18 power cut and keep backup arrangements ready where necessary.