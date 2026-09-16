Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the actor, praising his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema over several decades, particularly Kannada cinema.

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour in Indian cinema for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Anant Nag's decades-long contribution and versatility as an actor. The award will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22, 2026, in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.

PM Modi Congratulates Anant Nag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag on the honour and highlighted his contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

In his message, PM Modi praised Anant Nag's natural acting, versatility and ability to bring depth and realism to his characters. He also highlighted the actor's contribution to Indian cinema over several decades.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anant Nag's Long Cinematic Journey

Anant Nag, popularly known as the 'Chocolate Hero' during the early years of his career, went on to take on a wide range of lead and supporting roles.

He has worked across Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema. He also became a prominent figure in India's parallel cinema movement, appearing in Shyam Benegal's films such as Ankur, Nishant and Bhumika.

In Kannada cinema, his notable work includes films such as Beladingala Baale, Ganeshana Maduve, Gauri Ganesha and Accident. He has also appeared in Malgudi Days and the KGF film series.

Across his long career, Anant Nag has been recognised for his natural style of acting and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Fans And Celebrities Celebrate The Honour

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted by the Government of India in 1969 to recognise outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

Anant Nag's selection for the 2024 award marks a significant recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, particularly his work in Kannada films.

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, where the awards for achievements in Indian cinema during 2024 will be presented.