The railway infrastructure project in Karnataka aims to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Davanagere by around two hours. The project, backed by central funding, focuses on improving regional connectivity.

The Central Government has sanctioned ₹58,000 crore for railway infrastructure projects, out of which ₹7,800 crore has been allocated for Karnataka, announced V. Somanna. The funds will be utilised to develop major railway corridors, including the Bengaluru–Tumakuru–Chitradurga–Davanagere route, Davanagere–Rayadurga line, Rayadurga–Tumakuru line, and the Talaguppa railway line.

The announcement was made during the Union Minister of State for Railways’ visit to Davanagere, where he inspected the railway line connecting Davanagere, Tolahunase, and Anagodu villages. Speaking to reporters on Thursday after the inspection, the minister highlighted the government’s focus on improving connectivity across key regions of the State.

Priority Railway Lines Under Development

The minister said that special priority has been given to direct railway lines connecting Tumakuru–Chitradurga–Davanagere, Bengaluru–Tumakuru, Rayadurga–Tumakuru, and the Talaguppa route.

He further stated that land acquisition for the Tumakuru–Chitradurga–Davanagere railway line is nearing completion. Out of more than 2,000 acres required for the project, only 246 acres remain to be acquired.

Land Acquisition Process To Be Completed Soon

Of the remaining land, 211 acres are located in a single patch, 11 acres fall under Chitradurga district, while the rest is scattered across smaller parcels. The government aims to complete all pending processes within the next two to three months.

Infrastructure Review And Connectivity Benefits

Over the past three days, the minister has been reviewing older railway projects across the State. He emphasised that regions such as Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru are closely linked in terms of development needs.

The proposed direct railway line is expected to reduce travel time by approximately two hours between Bengaluru and Davanagere, improving overall connectivity. The project is also expected to help bridge the development gap between North Karnataka regions and Bengaluru.

The inspection visit began in Davanagere, and the minister is scheduled to hold further review meetings in Chitradurga and Shira later in the day.