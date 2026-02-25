A viral social media post showing a Rs 315 idli at Bengaluru's airport has sparked a widespread debate about airport food prices. The discussion centers on whether these high costs are justified or excessively inflated.

A simple plate of idli has stirred up a not-so-simple conversation online after a traveller shared a bill from The Rameshwaram Cafe at Kempegowda International Airport, showing Rs 315 charged for a serving of ghee podi idli. The post, uploaded on Reddit, quickly went viral, with users debating whether airport food prices are justified or simply inflated.

A Meal That Sparked a Big Question

The traveller who shared the receipt expressed surprise at paying what they claimed was nearly four times the usual price of the same dish outside the airport. Their question was straightforward: Do airports regulate food prices, or can outlets charge whatever they want?

That curiosity resonated with many flyers who have experienced similar sticker shock while grabbing a quick bite before boarding.

Social Media Reacts: "Your Choice" vs "Too Expensive"

The internet, as expected, was divided. Some users argued that airport pricing is no secret.

"If the price is displayed and you still buy it, that's on you," one commenter noted, adding that businesses must recover their higher operating costs.

Others, however, felt the markup seemed excessive. They questioned whether the jump in pricing could truly be justified, even accounting for logistics and rentals.

Why Airport Food Is Usually Costlier

Hospitality experts point out that running a restaurant inside an airport is very different from operating on a regular city street.

Airport outlets often face:

Higher rental and concession fees

Strict security and supply-chain regulations

Additional staffing and compliance costs

24/7 operations aligned with flight schedules

All of this can push menu prices upward, with the added cost ultimately borne by travellers.

Convenience Comes at a Premium

For many passengers, airport dining is less about choice and more about convenience. With limited time and fewer alternatives beyond security checkpoints, customers often pay extra for accessibility rather than luxury.