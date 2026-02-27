Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will celebrate his 84th birthday with grand festivities in Shikaripura. The event will feature religious rituals, Gaurava Samarpan ceremony, and Sangeetha Habba cultural programme.

BS Yediyurappa, the senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, is all set to celebrate his 84th birthday in grand style in his hometown of Shikaripura on Friday. The usually quiet town in Shivamogga district has been transformed into a vibrant celebration zone as the leader’s family and supporters have organised a massive birthday programme.

In contrast to previous years, when Yediyurappa celebrated his birthday in Bengaluru, his family has decided to make the occasion more meaningful this year by hosting the celebrations in Shikaripura. The town now resembles a festival venue, with major streets and junctions decorated with congratulatory flex boards and political banners, reflecting the widespread admiration for the veteran leader.

Religious Rituals And Gaurava Samarpan Ceremony

The birthday celebrations will begin with various religious rituals at Yediyurappa’s residence. At 4 pm, a special “Gaurava Samarpan” ceremony will be held at Ekalavya Stadium on the Kumudvathi College campus on SS Road.

The programme has been organised by BSY’s fan club to honour local people, party workers, and leaders who supported Yediyurappa during his long political journey. The event aims to express gratitude to the community that contributed to his rise as one of the most prominent political figures in the State.

Pralhad Joshi to Deliver Felicitation Address

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, will deliver the main felicitation address during the programme. The celebration will also be blessed by spiritual leaders, including Sri Manippra Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji of Anandapura, along with several other pontiffs from the taluk.

Sangeetha Habba To Add Festive Entertainment

The evening will feature a cultural extravaganza titled “Sangeetha Habba”, a music festival organised as part of the celebrations. The programme will be led by renowned music director Arjun Janya and his team.

A star-studded lineup of performers is expected to entertain the audience, including anchor and television personality Anushree, singer Mangli, Pruthvi Bhat, Vyasaraj, Aishwarya, and Gilli Nataraj, among many others.

Massive Crowd Expected Amid Tight Security

The organisers have erected a large stage at Ekalavya Stadium to host the programme, with preparations made to accommodate an estimated crowd of around one lakh people.

The entire town of Shikaripura is witnessing a festive atmosphere, with BJP supporters and well-wishers participating enthusiastically in the birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, police have deployed tight security arrangements across key locations to manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The grand celebration reflects the strong political and public connect Yediyurappa continues to enjoy in the region even after decades in public life.