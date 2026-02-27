Students of Ganga Hostel at Lucknow University staged protest by skipping dinner and holding fast on Wednesday evening, alleging poor quality of food in the hostel mess.

Chaos erupted as students of Ganga Hostel at Lucknow University staged a protest on Wednesday, skipping dinner and holding fast over alleged poor food quality in the hostel mess. The protest erupted after a third-year law student, Meghna Shah, allegedly fell ill shortly after having lunch at the mess. According to fellow hostellers, she suffered acute nausea and fainted, triggering panic inside the hostel premises. Students rushed to assist her as her condition reportedly worsened.

The student claimed the dal had worms and had an unusual texture and taste. She even recorded a video, and clips of her condition later went viral on social media.

Outraged students alleged that despite informing the warden and hostel provost, medical help was not arranged promptly. They further claimed that previous complaints regarding the quality and hygiene of food had repeatedly gone unaddressed, forcing them to resort to collective protest.

The hostellers demanded accountability, called for safe living conditions, hygienic food, and immediate medical support during emergencies.

However, Chief Provost Anoop Kumar Singh refuted the allegations. He said medical help was arranged immediately and doctors found the student was experiencing anxiety. He added that around 150 students ate in the mess, but no one else reported sick.