Bengaluru auto driver Jancy BV overcame poverty and financial hardship to build a career in driving. She now trains women to drive autos for free, having helped more than 50 women gain driving skills and work towards financial independence.

From losing her father at the age of 10 to facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jancy BV from Bannerghatta has overcome several challenges to build a career as an auto driver. What began as a struggle for financial stability has now turned into a mission to help other women become self-reliant. Jancy has trained more than 50 women in Bengaluru to drive autos for free, helping them gain the skills and confidence needed to earn a livelihood and build independent lives.

Shadow Of Poverty In Childhood

Jancy, who hails from Bannerghatta, experienced financial hardship from a young age. She lost her father, a lorry driver, when she was just 10 years old. Following his death, her mother took on the responsibility of supporting the family.

Jancy had always dreamed of pursuing a career in driving, inspired by her father. However, the family's financial difficulties forced her to work as a tailor instead.

COVID Crisis And Her Husband's Support

Jancy later married Vinod, who ran an auto business. However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected their livelihood. Struggling to repay their vehicle loans, the couple even started a small tea stall to make ends meet.

It was during this difficult period that Vinod suggested Jancy consider driving an auto herself. Although some relatives and others around her criticised the idea, Vinod supported her decision and taught her how to drive.

A New Journey As An Auto Driver

After several months of training, Jancy began driving an auto professionally. She gained confidence after earning ₹700 on her first day.

She later obtained her commercial driving licence and partnered with Uber, marking a new chapter in her career.

Speaking about her husband's support, Jancy said, "Marrying my husband was the best decision of my life. He treats me like a princess and always supports me."

Free Driving Training For Women

In 2021, Jancy attended an event at the Indiranagar RTO, where she noticed that many women wanted to earn a livelihood but lacked access to proper guidance and driving training.

The experience inspired her to take action. She decided to offer free auto-driving lessons to women who wanted to become financially independent.

Since then, Jancy has trained more than 50 women in Bengaluru for free, helping them acquire a skill that can provide them with a source of income.

Helping Women Become Independent

Jancy believes women who are confined to their homes or working for low salaries should have opportunities to become financially independent.

"Women who are confined to their homes or work for low salaries should be able to stand on their own feet. It makes me so proud to see them become independent and earn for themselves," she said.

Jancy's journey from overcoming personal hardship to helping other women build independent livelihoods serves as an example of how determination, support and a willingness to help others can create a wider impact in society.