While he was bedridden, luck finally knocked on his door. Ajit saw a Pocket FM ad for a scriptwriter. With some prior experience, he applied and got the job. This one opportunity changed his life. He went from writing ad scripts to full stories, earning ₹20,000 for his first one. Soon, his audio series became number 1, getting him ₹52,000. His income grew, at one point touching ₹6.29 lakh a month. Investor Rahul Mathur posted on X that Ajit is now a crorepati. His hit series 'Brahmayodh: The Destroyer' has over 16.8 crore plays and is set to earn over ₹100 crore this year, making Ajit a millionaire. He is also invited to speak at the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2026.

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