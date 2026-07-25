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Success Story: Writer’s Remarkable Rise from Swiggy Delivery Boy to Crorepati Turns Heads!
A young man once worked as a Swiggy delivery boy. But with sheer grit, he became a crorepati. Here's the inspiring story of how this youngster beat all odds to reach the top.
From delivering food to writing bestsellers.
The struggle was real, but so was his spirit.
The turning point that changed everything.
While he was bedridden, luck finally knocked on his door. Ajit saw a Pocket FM ad for a scriptwriter. With some prior experience, he applied and got the job. This one opportunity changed his life. He went from writing ad scripts to full stories, earning ₹20,000 for his first one. Soon, his audio series became number 1, getting him ₹52,000. His income grew, at one point touching ₹6.29 lakh a month. Investor Rahul Mathur posted on X that Ajit is now a crorepati. His hit series 'Brahmayodh: The Destroyer' has over 16.8 crore plays and is set to earn over ₹100 crore this year, making Ajit a millionaire. He is also invited to speak at the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2026.
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A lesson for everyone: Never give up.
Ajit says his success isn't just luck; it's from hard work and learning from failures. The biggest lesson life taught him was to never lose hope. Grabbing opportunities even in tough times changed his life. As his story went viral, people praised his journey. Many felt his story proves that no job is too small and with self-belief, you can achieve anything. His journey from humble beginnings is a true inspiration for today's youth.
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