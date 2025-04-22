Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead at his Bengaluru home. His wife has been arrested following a complaint by their son. The case, considered sensitive, has been transferred to the City Crime Branch for investigation.

Bengaluru : Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda gave an update on the murder investigation that has been launched into the death of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash at the press conference on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Dayananda, a murder case has been registered against the former DGP's wife based on a complaint that raised suspicion towards two individuals, Om Prakash's wife and daughter.

Dayananda said, "Based on the complaint, a murder case has been registered. The complainant has raised suspicion towards two individuals – his mother and his sister. Based on the investigation, the mother of the complainant has been arrested...

Dayananda further added, “ Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case, the case has been given to the City Crime Branch. They will take over the investigation as soon as possible...”

The case remains under active investigation.

On Monday, the former DGP was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru. On Sunday, former DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in HSR Layout, a residential locality in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara termed the incident "unfortunate" and stated that an investigation is underway.

"Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been murdered, they say, by his wife. The investigation is on. Until we receive the investigation report, we cannot conclude anything. Once we get the report, we can say how the murder was committed. When I was the Home Minister for the first time in 2015, he was the DGP and worked with me. He was a very good man and officer. It is unfortunate," Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.

Senior police officials confirmed that an FIR will be registered based on a complaint submitted by his son. Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Vikas Kumar told ANI, “On Sunday afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted, and he is giving a complaint about the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered.”

ACP Kumar said that the motives behind the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made yet. "After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature," he added.

The retired IPS officer was from the 1981 batch.