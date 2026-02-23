A shocking note reading “Let my mother-in-law die before next fair” was found in a donation box at the Hulikanteshwar Jatra in Mugalkhod, Karnataka. The message, wrapped around a ₹100 note, has gone viral.

In a bizarre and shocking incident in Karnataka, a devotee at a recent temple fair in Mugalkhod made an unusual and disturbing prayer that has left villagers stunned. The incident occurred during the annual Hulikanteshwar Jatra Mahotsav held in Khandal village, near Mugalkhod town, from February 13 to 17. The unexpected discovery came to light when temple authorities opened the donation boxes after the conclusion of the fair.

Bizarre Prayer in Donation Box

According to members of the Jatra committee, a devotee had written a startling request on a piece of paper, allegedly praying, “Please solve my problems and let my mother-in-law die before next year’s fair.”

The note was wrapped around a ₹100 currency note and placed inside the hundi, or donation box, of the Hulikanteshwar temple.

Note Discovered During Counting

On February 17, after the fair concluded, the Hulikanteshwar Jatra committee opened the hundi to count the offerings. During the process, they discovered the unusual note. A video of the message has since surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Committee members stated that two separate notes carrying the same message, requesting that the writer’s mother-in-law die before the next fair, were found in two different donation boxes, further adding to the shock.

Villagers Express Shock and Concern

The discovery has left both committee members and villagers speechless. Many are questioning who could have written such a prayer.

“We do not know whether it was written by a daughter-in-law or a son-in-law frustrated with their mother-in-law,” said Shankar Sutar, a member of the Jatra committee.

“The Hulikanteshwar fair has been organised for many years, but this is the first time we have come across such a strange request. Finding two similar notes has made the locals anxious,” he added.

Ramkrishna Dalwai, president of the Jatra committee, expressed disappointment over the incident.

“In earlier times, devotees would pray for the long life and well-being of their family members,” he said.

“Now, someone has made such a bizarre wish. It reflects a lack of respect for elders and disregard for spiritual values,” he added.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the village, with many expressing concern over the changing nature of prayers and beliefs.