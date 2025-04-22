Pallavi Om Prakash, wife of the deceased former DG & IGP Om Prakash, recently shared messages in a WhatsApp group of senior police officers' wives, detailing her marital discord and making serious accusations against her husband.

Bengaluru: Pallavi Om Prakash, wife of the deceased former DG&IGP Om Prakash, recently shared a series of alarming messages in a WhatsApp group for senior police officers' wives. In the messages, she detailed her marital discord and made several serious allegations against her husband. Pallavi accused Om Prakash of having terrorist links, being affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), possessing illegal weapons, and subjecting her and their daughter to harassment and abuse, allegedly due to greed over property and money.

Selected messages include:

1. Husband possesses sophisticated weapons

My daughter and I have been subjected to severe domestic violence by my husband, Om Prakash. He possesses sophisticated weapons. He has been mixing insulin, sanitiser, and various biochemicals into our food and water. He has been experimenting with these on me for a long time. When my daughter spoke out against this, he started giving her drugs, targeting her brain. My daughter is dying every day. We are living in great uncertainty and in a dangerous and unsafe situation. We need urgent help and protection.

2. Husband has links with terrorists

My daughter's phone, laptop, and other digital devices have been hacked. There is ample evidence of this. If our cook, Narayan, and my husband’s favoured staff member, Mastan, are interrogated, the truth will be revealed. My husband has terrorist connections and is a member of the PFI. His empire is vast. He poses a threat not only to the country’s security and sovereignty but to humanity at large. I don’t know where he gets access to these dangerous biochemical and modern weapons. This is not an ordinary case; it is a high-profile case that should be investigated by the NIA. My daughter and I urgently need help and protection. My husband also bribes police personnel and inspectors. We need protection from the central government. The DGP and the City Police Commissioner should meet me immediately.

3. Even the food brought home is adulterated

My husband portrays anyone who speaks against him as mentally unstable. Mastan, Dhananjay, and other staff who have worked at our home have supported his misdeeds. If properly interrogated, they can reveal everything. My husband can manipulate anything with his money and power. I appeal to the President, the Prime Minister, the NIA, and Ajit Doval to help us. Lower-level police officers in Karnataka are afraid of my husband. Local police work in his favour. If I try to file a complaint, they refuse to register it.

4. My son has a revolver and a rifle

My son is in possession of a revolver and rifles, which should be confiscated immediately. My husband is harassing me and our daughter out of greed and jealousy over property matters. He supports our son and daughter-in-law and is involved in corruption. I urge the officers in this group to take immediate action. Please save and share this message. Everything I have said is true.

5. I am a hostage

A few months before my husband’s retirement, one police officer committed suicide every month, with the official cause listed as mental instability. My husband has a revolver, which must be seized immediately. Save this message before it is hacked or deleted. I am a hostage. Wherever I go, my husband’s agents are watching me. I have been asking to live separately for years, but my pleas have been ignored.