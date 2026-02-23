Earlier, several media reports had highlighted allegations that some prisoners were living a luxurious lifestyle inside the prison. Issues such as financial misconduct among inmates, money laundering activities, and the use of prohibited items within the prison premises were widely discussed.

It was alleged that some prisoners had modified their cells to resemble luxury rooms and possessed items beyond permitted limits. These included cooking utensils, additional food materials, extra clothing, shoes, bed sheets, and pillows.

Furthermore, reports also suggested the possible use of mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, earphones, chairs, and even television sets for entertainment purposes. Serious allegations were also raised that some prison staff members were providing undue privileges, sometimes described as ‘royal hospitality’, in exchange for money.

Authorities have reportedly taken steps to strengthen surveillance and enforce strict prison regulations.