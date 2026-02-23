Karnataka Heat Alert: IMD Warns Temperatures 3°C Higher Than Normal Before Summer
IMD has warned that temperatures in Karnataka may rise about 3°C above normal even before the onset of summer. The state is already experiencing increasing heat intensity, raising concerns about heatwave conditions in the coming days.
Temperatures Expected to Rise Further Across Karnataka in Next 48 Hours
Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka are experiencing a significant rise in temperature even before the official onset of summer. Most districts are witnessing intense heat conditions, with both maximum and minimum temperatures showing an upward trend. According to data from the Meteorological Department, the average temperature is increasing by approximately one degree Celsius per day.
The maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 32°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.6°C. In northern interior districts such as Kalaburgi and Ballari, temperatures reached around 35°C even before summer. Several districts, including Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Karwar, Raichur, and Koppal, recorded temperatures of approximately 34°C.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures are likely to rise further over the next 48 hours.
Warning of Extreme Heat Conditions in March and April
Weather experts have warned that the intensity of heat is likely to increase further during the months of March and April. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperatures may rise by approximately 3°C above the normal average.
Several districts in the northern interior regions, including Raichur, Ballari, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir, are expected to record temperatures between 43°C and 45°C. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to reach 39°C–40°C, while coastal regions may also experience temperatures exceeding 40°C.
Authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions against heat-related health risks, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak daytime hours.
Water Supply Measures Planned for High-Risk Areas in Bengaluru
Considering the possibility of unusually high temperatures this year, 21 areas in Bengaluru have been identified as high-risk zones for water scarcity. The Water Board has marked these localities as vulnerable to summer water shortages and has planned special arrangements to ensure adequate water supply.
The identified areas include Hale Guddadalli, Bapuji Nagar, Mysuru Road, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, DJ Halli, Deva Nagar, Geddalahalli, Narayanpur Colony, Bandepalya, Chamarajpet, Ragigudda, and Hosakerehalli, among others.
Authorities have planned to supply water through tanker services in high-risk areas and deploy small tankers at select locations. In addition, strict monitoring measures will be implemented to prevent illegal activities by tanker operators. Officials have stated that action will be taken against tanker mafia operations if any irregularities are detected.
Rain Forecast Amid Rising Temperatures
Despite the increasing sunshine and rising temperatures across Karnataka, rainfall is expected in some districts until February 26. According to Dr N Puviarasan, Head Scientist at the Meteorological Department’s Bengaluru Centre, dry weather conditions have intensified in the coastal and northern interior regions.
However, there remains a possibility of scattered rainfall in the southern interior and Malnad regions of the state. Authorities have noted that while daytime temperatures may remain high, isolated rain showers could occur in select areas during the forecast period. Residents have been advised to stay updated with local weather alerts.
Wind Speed of 30–40 Kmph Expected in Parts of Karnataka
Wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in several districts of Karnataka. Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru districts may experience light rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the next four days. The weather department has also indicated the possibility of gusty winds during this period.
In the northern interior regions, dry weather is expected to continue in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts.
Similarly, dry weather is likely to prevail in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagar districts. Residents have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts.
Cyclone Monitoring and Weather Change Alerts
Low-pressure areas have formed over the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal, and the Meteorological Department is closely monitoring their movement. Due to these cyclonic developments, there is a possibility of weather changes in the coming days. The department has advised the public to take necessary precautions.
Overall, the intensity of summer is increasing gradually across the state, leading to challenges related to heat, water scarcity, and climate change impacts. Residents have been urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety advisories issued by authorities.
