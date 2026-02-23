Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka are experiencing a significant rise in temperature even before the official onset of summer. Most districts are witnessing intense heat conditions, with both maximum and minimum temperatures showing an upward trend. According to data from the Meteorological Department, the average temperature is increasing by approximately one degree Celsius per day.

The maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 32°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.6°C. In northern interior districts such as Kalaburgi and Ballari, temperatures reached around 35°C even before summer. Several districts, including Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Karwar, Raichur, and Koppal, recorded temperatures of approximately 34°C.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures are likely to rise further over the next 48 hours.