Questions have been raised about hotel safety in Bengaluru after a woman accused hotel staff of allegedly stealing her gold chain from a hotel room. The incident occurred at Hotel Samrat in Seshadripuram, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch an investigation. The case has also raised concerns among travellers regarding security standards in city hotels.

What Happened At the Hotel?

A woman identified as Balpreet Kaur, who had travelled to Bengaluru for business purposes, booked a room at Hotel Samrat for her stay. According to her complaint, she left the hotel room for work and returned to find her five-gram gold chain missing.

The sudden disappearance of her jewellery left her shocked and distressed.

Woman Alleges Staff Involvement

Balpreet Kaur directly accused hotel staff of theft.

In her complaint, she stated, “I had gone out for a business meeting. When I returned, my gold chain was missing. Who else could have accessed the room key or entered my room? Therefore, the staff must be responsible.”

She initially questioned the hotel manager but, dissatisfied with the response, approached the police to file a formal complaint.

Hotel Management Denies Allegations

The hotel manager strongly denied the allegations. He stated that the woman had initially booked a non-air-conditioned room, and the hotel later provided an air-conditioned room as a goodwill gesture.

The management believes the complaint may have been filed due to some other dissatisfaction rather than any theft incident. The hotel also confirmed that no such incident had taken place on the premises.

During the police investigation, hotel authorities cooperated fully and provided CCTV footage for verification.

Police Investigation Underway

The Seshadripuram Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining CCTV recordings to determine whether anyone entered the room after the woman left.

The incident at a reputed hotel has raised concerns among some guests about safety and security standards in city hotels.