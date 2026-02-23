Koppal district has called for a voluntary bandh tomorrow protesting the proposed expansion of the Baldota factory (X-India Steels Limited). Schools will remain closed, and university PG exams have been postponed to ensure student safety.

Koppal district is witnessing heightened tension over the proposed expansion of the Baldota factory (X-India Steels Limited), with protesters claiming that the project could seriously harm the local environment and public health. To mark one year of the ongoing agitation, a joint action committee has called for a voluntary bandh in Koppal and Bhagyanagar on February 24. Authorities are expecting disruption to normal life, with private schools declaring holidays and several examinations being postponed.

Schools Shut, Exams Postponed

The bandh call has received significant public support. Considering children’s safety, the Koppal Private Schools’ Association has announced a holiday for all private schools in the district headquarters.

Koppal University has also issued an official order postponing the first-semester postgraduate (PG) examinations scheduled for tomorrow. The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience and ensure student safety, as the bandh is expected to be widespread.

One Year of Protest Movement

The protest movement began exactly one year ago on February 24, following a large demonstration led by Koppal’s Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji. It is reported that the Swamiji had given a deadline to local political leaders to take steps to permanently shut down the factory.

However, since no permanent resolution was reached, the Zilla Bachao Andolan Samiti has continued its protest for the past 116 days. To mark the first anniversary of the agitation, a complete bandh will be observed from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

Massive Protest Rally Planned

The bandh will begin at 7 am with bike and auto rallies across Koppal and Bhagyanagar. At 10 am, a large protest rally will start from the historic Gavimath. The procession will pass through major city roads, including Gadiyar Kamba and Ashoka Circle, before concluding at the protest site in front of the City Municipal Council, where a public meeting will be held.

Support From Religious And Social Leaders

Several prominent religious and social leaders are expected to participate in the protest. These include Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli, Siddarama Swamiji of Gadag’s Tontadarya Math, and Kabirananda Swamiji, along with environmental activist AT Ramaswamy.

According to protest convener Manjunath Gondabal, the movement has the blessings and moral support of Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji. He said that the Swamiji is working at his own level and may join the street protests when formal instructions are given.

With the support of the Bar Association, Traders’ Association, and several other organisations, Koppal district headquarters is expected to experience significant disruption to normal activities tomorrow.