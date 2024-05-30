Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway

    A fire broke out at the Technova Tapes factory in Bengaluru's Bommasandra Industrial Area today, damaging the cotton box and tapes manufacturing section. The cause is under investigation. Firefighters deployed four tenders to contain the blaze and prevent its spread. The fire caused significant damage to production materials and equipment, posing challenges for containment.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    A fire erupted at the Technova Tapes factory located in Bengaluru's Bommasandra Industrial Area earlier today, causing significant damage to the facility. Firefighters from the local fire brigade rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, which reportedly originated from the cotton box and tapes manufacturing section of the factory.

    The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, but authorities are investigating the incident to determine the root cause. Four fire tenders were deployed to the site to combat the flames and prevent the further spread of the fire to nearby structures.

    The fire destroyed millions of rupees worth of production materials and equipment housed within the factory premises. The intense blaze engulfed the factory, creating a challenging situation for firefighters to control.

    Developing story.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
