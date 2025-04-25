An FIR was filed against Karnataka BJP IT Cell over a social media post allegedly linking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits to terror attacks in Kashmir. The post was deemed provocative and aimed at spreading false information.

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru against the Karnataka BJP IT Cell over a social media post allegedly targeting Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was filed by CM Dhananjay, President of the KPCC Legal Unit. In the complaint, Dhananjay alleged that the BJP's state IT Cell posted a message on social media suggesting that “whenever Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, there will be one attack after another in Kashmir.”

The complaint stated that the post was provocative and aimed at spreading false information against Rahul Gandhi. "This post is in a way that is detrimental to peace and harmony. This is a provocative post and an attempt has been made to spread false news against Rahul Gandhi and tarnish his reputation," the complainant said.

Dhananjay further urged the police to initiate legal proceedings against the individuals responsible for the post, alleging that it was intended to incite public sentiment and create disharmony.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday conveyed their unanimous support to the government at an all-party meeting over any action it takes in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, with officials explaining how "the lapse" took place.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said after the meeting that the government informed about the decisions taken at the Cabinet Committee on Security, which was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

He said the meeting was briefed by IB and Home Ministry officials on "how the terror incident happened and how the lapse occurred".

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, NCP's Shrikant Shinde, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Shrikant Shinde, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BJD's Sasmit Patra, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Trinmool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, YSCRP leader PV Mithun Reddy (YSRC), BJP's Anil Baluni, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Indian Union Muslim League's Haris Beeran and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were among those present.

On Thursday, a meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum to deliberate on the path forward in the wake of the April 22 terror attack that shook the region.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.