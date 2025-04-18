Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said that the National Herald case is an open and shut case of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Puri said, “I want to share with you my understanding of the National Herald case...This is an open and shut case of fraud, corruption and money laundering... Congress party has used their lawyers to somehow delay and derail the case...”

The BJP leader slammed the Congress over its allegation of political vendetta, saying that the party need to introspect, as they are misleading the Congress party workers.

"When ED filed the chargesheet, Congress people started making statements that it is a political vendetta that we are using central agencies against them. I would like to advise them to introspect, as they are misleading the Congress party workers. The party workers must protest against their own leaders," the BJP leader further said.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat has termed the ED's filing of a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case an effort to "murder democracy.

"Speaking to ANI, Rawat claimed that the ED's chargesheet is based on a plain lie."It is an effort to murder democracy. Everyone knows the relationship between the National Herald and Congress, and this (ED's chargesheet) is based on a plain lie... if anyone had any objection, a civil suit could have been filed, but involving ED is an effort to induce fear and malign the image of opposition leaders," the former Uttarakhand CM said.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint, also known as a chargesheet, against top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25. The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

