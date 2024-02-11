Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote

    A series of accidents near Hoskote Court Circle on National Highway 75 left one woman dead and two injured. A canter collided with a KSRTC bus and motorcycle, resulting in the death of Sudha, 20, and injuries to Nazir Khan and Sharif Ullah. Prompt police action ensued, and the injured were admitted to the hospital.

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Tragedy struck near Hoskote Court Circle as a series of accidents unfurled, leaving one young woman dead and two others injured. The incident, which occurred on National Highway 75, involved a collision between a canter, a KSRTC bus, and a motorcycle.

    The victim, identified as Sudha, a 20-year-old from Bannerghatta, tragically lost her life at the scene of the accident. Reports indicate that a canter collided with a KSRTC bus and a motorcycle, resulting in the fatal accident.

    Bengaluru: Speeding bike flies over road hump, rider dies on spot in Electronic City

    In addition to Sudha's untimely demise, a mother and daughter were struck by the canter as they crossed the road near Court Circle. The impact of the collision caused serious injuries to Nazir Khan, a 65-year-old motorcyclist, and the canter driver, Sharif Ullah, aged 30 and hailing from Kolkata.

    Kerala-based tourist drowns at Chelavara waterfalls in Coorg

    Fortunately, the KSRTC bus managed to escape without major damage after colliding with passengers from the rear. Prompt action was taken by the Hoskote traffic police, who arrived at the scene to conduct investigations and ensure the safety of the area.

    Following the tragic incident, the deceased Sudha underwent postmortem procedures at the government hospital before being released to her grieving family. Meanwhile, the injured parties were swiftly admitted to Hoskote Silicon City Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
