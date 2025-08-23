K C Veerendra, Karnataka Congress MLA, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a large-scale illegal online and offline betting racket.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra in connection with a large-scale illegal online and offline betting racket, following extensive raids across the country. The search operations, carried out by the Bengaluru Zonal Office on August 22 and 23, 2025, spanned 31 locations including Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubli, Jodhpur, Mumbai, and Goa—where five casinos were also raided, namely Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino.

Search has revealed that the accused has been running several online betting sites in the name of King567, Raja567. Further, K C Thippeswamy, brother of the accused is allegedly operating 3 business entities from Dubai viz. Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, Prime9Technologies which are related to the call centre services and gaming business of K C Veerendra.

Rs 12 crore, foreign currency, gold and vehicles seized

During the course of search proceedings, Rs 12 Crore in cash, including approximately 1 Crore in foreign currency, Gold Jewellery worth Rs. 6 Crore (approx), Silver articles around 10 kgs, along with four vehicles were seized under PMLA,2002. Further, 17 bank accounts and 2 bank lockers were also frozen. Further, many properties related documents were also seized from the premises of brother of K C Veerendra, K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj. Several incriminating documents were also seized from several premises.

His other associates namely brother K C Thippeswamy, and Pruthvi N Raj, are allegedly in handling operations of online gaming from Dubai. Further, it was revealed that K C Veerendra, along with his associates had travelled to Gangktok via Bagdogra on business visit to lease a land casino.

Incriminating material seized during search proceedings indicate complex layering of cash and other funds. To further identify the Proceeds of Crime, K C Veerendra was arrested from Gangktok and produced before Judicial Magistrate, Gangtok, Sikkim and transit remand was obtained for producing him before jurisdictional Court in Bangalore.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.