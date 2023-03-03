Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka BJP MLA’s son arrested for taking bribe, Rs 6 crore cash recovered during raid

    Karnataka Lokayukta officials have arrested Prashanth Madal, BJP MLA's son and chief accountant of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), for allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. The incident took place on Thursday.

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Following the recovery of Rs 6 crore in cash from his home by Lokayukta, the Karnataka government's anti-corruption agency, on Friday morning, the son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was placed under custody.

    BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday. The anti-corruption watchdog of the Karnataka administration then carried out investigations at his home and workplace.

    The Lokayukta found Rs 6 crore at the BJP MLA’s residence. The anti-corruption watchdog is likely to summon the MLA too for questioning. The Lokayukta discovered Rs. 1.7 crore in Prashanth Madal's workplace in addition to the Rs 40 lakh payment.

    The Lokayukta officers arrested Prashanth Madal, the son of sitting BJP Legislator Madal Virupakshappa, as he accepted the bribe in his office. The head of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited is Madal Virupakshappa.

    The arrest of Madal is seen as a setback for the ruling BJP in view of upcoming Karnataka Assembly election slated later this year.

     
